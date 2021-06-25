3 killed in lightning strike in UP villages

Ghazipur (UP)

25 June 2021 11:53 IST

Three people were killed in separate incidents of lightning in two villages here, police said on Friday.

Sangeeta Yadav (41) and Satyam Yadav (21) – residents of Rampur Jeevan village – were returning home after shopping from Hansrajpur market late on Thursday when lightning struck them during rains, they said.

They were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them dead, they added. In another incident, a 28-year-old man died and another injured in Gauspur Budhja village, when lightning struck a tree under which they were taking shelter from the rain, according to police.

The deceased was identified as Amlesh Yadav, they said, adding the injured man was undergoing treatment at a hospital.