3 killed in lightning strike in UP villages

Three people were killed in separate incidents of lightning in two villages here, police said on Friday.

Sangeeta Yadav (41) and Satyam Yadav (21) – residents of Rampur Jeevan village – were returning home after shopping from Hansrajpur market late on Thursday when lightning struck them during rains, they said.

They were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them dead, they added. In another incident, a 28-year-old man died and another injured in Gauspur Budhja village, when lightning struck a tree under which they were taking shelter from the rain, according to police.

The deceased was identified as Amlesh Yadav, they said, adding the injured man was undergoing treatment at a hospital.