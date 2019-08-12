3 killed, 6 injured as overhead water tank collapses in Ahmedabad

Three people were killed and six others injured when an overhead water tank collapsed in Ahmedabad’s Bopal area on Monday morning. The injured were taken to hospital for treatment.

The overhead tank collapsed due to cave in and it’s debris fell on a nearby canteen where labourers were sitting.

“Three of them were brought dead, while six others are undergoing treatment. The condition of two of them is critical,” the hospital’s medical superintendent R.M. Jitiya said.

Ahmedabad Collector Vikrant Pandey said a committee has been formed to investigate the incident.

“The water tank was constructed by the municipality in 1997. It collapsed due to sinking of soil. A probe has been ordered and action will be taken accordingly,” he said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the Ahmedabad Collector. Bopal comes under Mr. Shah's parliamentary constituency Gandhinagar.

All three deceased and the injured are non-Gujarati labourers working in construction sites. Earlier, four persons, all construction workers, had died when a compound wall collapsed in the same area.

(With inputs from PTI)