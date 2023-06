3 killed, 4 injured in fresh violence in Manipur's Imphal West district

June 05, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Imphal

Three persons were killed and four others injured in a gunfight between two armed groups in Manipur's Imphal West district on Monday morning, police said.

The incident happened in Kangchup area of the district, they said.

Those injured were admitted to a hospital in Imphal where their conditions were stated to be stable, police said.

In Kakching district, four people were injured in Serou in an exchange of fire between two groups, they said.