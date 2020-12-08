3 kidnapped from Tripura-Bangladesh border

Suspected militants behind incident at border fencing construction site

Suspected militants kidnapped three people from a remote place along the Bangladesh border in Dhalai district of Tripura on Monday. The kidnapped persons were engaged in border fencing construction work under the watch of the Border Security Force’s (BSF) 138th Battalion, police said.

The incident occurred at Maldakumar Para under the Ganganagar Police Station area. Police informed that site manager Subhas Bhowmik, labour coordinator Gunmohan Tripura and driver Subal Debnath had gone missing after they went to a nearby locality to collect drinking water.

BSF personnel launched a search after the trio did not return after the passage of considerable time. However, they could not track the missing men down.

Police believed that a faction of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) was involved in the kidnapping. NLFT has not been active for some years after most of its leaders and cadre surrendered.

Senior police and district administration officials visited the incident spot. The 22 km border in the remote area was not fenced, and fencing construction work could not be undertaken earlier mainly owing to threats from extremists.

Meanwhile, Litan Nath, who was kidnapped from his home at Damcherra in Panisagar Subdivision of North Tripura district on November 28 remained untraceable. Police detained one person in connection with the incident.