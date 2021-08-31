3 kg of high-quality opium seized, drug trafficker arrested in Manipur

IMPHAL

31 August 2021 04:39 IST

Separately, police arrest alleged drug pusher from Lilong area in Thoubal district

A combined team of the 9 India Reserve Battalion and the police on Sunday night arrested an alleged drug trafficker, Ramesh, and seized three kg of high-quality opium from his car at Kala Pahar in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district.

Police said a case was registered in the Kangpokpi police station and he was questioned for further information, including the identity of his associates.

In another incident, the police in Thoubal district arrested an alleged drug pusher from Lilong area on Sunday night.

Based on intelligence inputs that some narcotic drugs would be transported from Kwakta to Lilong on Sunday, district SP Jogeshchandra Hobijam, with a team, stopped a speeding car, arrested the alleged trafficker and recovered 2,854 narcotics pills. They also seized three bottles of codeine cough syrup used by drug addicts. The Lilong police have registered a case against the alleged drug trafficker.