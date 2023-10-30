ADVERTISEMENT

3 kg heroin, 4 cartridges recovered near Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran

October 30, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST - Chandigarh

The BSF troops along with the Punjab Police conducted a search operation on the outskirts of Kalash Havelian village on Sunday evening, the official said

PTI

Nearly three kilograms of heroin along with four cartridges have been recovered from a field near the International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, a Border Security Force official said on Monday.

The BSF troops along with the Punjab Police conducted a search operation on the outskirts of Kalash Havelian village on Sunday evening, the official said.

During the search, they recovered a package containing three small packets of contraband items weighing 2.992 kg in semi-burnt condition, the official said, adding that four cartridges of a .30 mm weapon were also recovered from the packet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The package was suspected to be airdropped by a drone as an iron ring was found attached to it.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US