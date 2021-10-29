3 Kashmiri students booked for sedition

Three Kashmiri students arrested in Agra for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans were on Thursday booked for sedition, Uttar Pradesh Police officers said.

The three students, two of them aged 20 and one 21, were also remanded in 14-day judicial custody by an Agra court, they said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier in the day had said the sedition law will be invoked against those celebrating Pakistan's victory against India in the recent T20 World Cup match.

“The three students were arrested on Wednesday after an FIR was lodged against them at the Jagdishpura police station. They were accused of raising pro-Pakistan slogans," a police officer said.