3 J&K teachers booked after students, alumni were found part of militant activities

Srinagar

12 October 2020 22:10 IST

Three teachers have been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in south Kashmir's Shopian after “the students and alumni of the school were found involved in militant activities”.

“We have already booked three teachers of the school affiliated with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) outfit,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said.

According to the police, one of the school's alumni, Sajjad Bhat, was an accused in the February 2019 Pulwama suicide attack, which left 40 CRPF jawans dead.

“Five to six teachers of the school were under surveillance (under Section 107 CrPC”) and now we are taking action against individuals and if need arises, we will take action against the school,” the IGP said at a press conference.

However, Muhammad Yousuf Matoo, chairman of the Siraj Ul Uloom school, have described these allegations as baseless.

“Some of the students who had become militants had already left us and were home for a longer period before joining the militant ranks,” a Srinagar-based local newsagency Kashmir News Service quoted Mr. Mattoo as saying.

Mr. Matoo said none of the teachers, which the police claim were arrested, “have been our teachers”.

“We are open. The media can come and check our teaching and other affairs here. NCERT syllabus is being taught here,” he added.