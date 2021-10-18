3 injured as car rams crowd in Bhopal

Bhopal

18 October 2021 05:26 IST

Three persons were injured when a speeding car allegedly ran on a group of persons in Bhopal’s Bajaraia locality on Saturday night.

“The injured are residents of different localities under the Bajaraia police station. One of them has been discharged, while two others are undergoing treatment at a hospital,” Kamlesh Yadav of Bajaraia police station told The Hindu.

The police has seized the vehicle and the driver arrested. “The driver’s interrogation is underway,” Deputy Inspector General of Police Irshad Wali told reporters on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, a disturbing video of the incident was circulated on social media.