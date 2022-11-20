3 hybrid militants arrested in J-K's Srinagar; arms and ammunition recovered

November 20, 2022 12:15 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST - SRINAGAR

An investigation is going on in the matter, the Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

PTI

Three 'hybrid' militants have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital, police said on Sunday.

"Army (2RR) and Srinagar Police arrested three hybrid terrorists along with a huge consignment of 03 AK rifles, 02 Pistols, 09 Magazines & 200 rounds from outskirts of Srinagar," Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

