3 hybrid militants arrested in J-K's Srinagar; arms and ammunition recovered

November 20, 2022 12:15 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Three 'hybrid' militants have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital, police said on Sunday.

"Army (2RR) and Srinagar Police arrested three hybrid terrorists along with a huge consignment of 03 AK rifles, 02 Pistols, 09 Magazines & 200 rounds from outskirts of Srinagar," Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

An investigation is going on in the matter, they said.