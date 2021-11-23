3 held in attack on a Pandit shop in Srinagar

Preliminary investigations revealed the trio was linked to The Resistance Front of the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The police on Tuesday arrested three militants allegedly behind the conspiracy to kill a Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper in Srinagar on November 9, which left his salesman dead.

The police identified the accused as Aejaz Ahmad Lone, Naseer Ahmad Shah and Showkat Ahmad Dar, all residents of Lelhar in Pulwama.

“During the questioning they have confessed about their involvement in the commission of the crime,” the police said.

“The terror attack was carried out on the directions of terrorist handler from across the border. They were in touch with Pakistan-based terrorist handlers for the past four months,” the police said.

The weapon of offence, a pistol along with 7 rounds, and other incriminating materials, including a grenade, have been recovered from their possession.

“Alto car used during the commission of crime has also been seized on their disclosure,” the police said.

Gunmen killed the salesman of a Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper in Srinagar’s Bohri Kadal area.

The attack was seen as part of the spate of attacks on minorities in Kashmir in the past two months.