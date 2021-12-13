3 held for trying to leak MHADA papers

Exam postponed; student bodies, Oppn. incensed at bungling of exams

Pune cyber police arrested three persons for trying to leak questions papers of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) recruitment exams, which were due to be held Sunday, said authorities.

Among those nabbed was an employee of a software company tasked with setting the question papers, said authorities. While he hailed from Pune, the two other accused are residents of Buldhana district.

“As per information, we came to know that the MHADA recruitment exam paper was about to be leaked. We accordingly shared the information with MHADA and immediately nabbed the three accused. We have also taken two other people into custody in Aurangabad and will be arresting them soon,” said Pune Commissioner of Police Amitabh Gupta

Minister apologises

The accused were nabbed late Saturday night, following which Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, in a video message in the wee hours of Sunday, announced the postponement of the exams till next month.

“I sincerely apologise to all students that owing to some irremediable reasons and technical problems that all MHADA exams to be held on Sunday and during the week will be postponed till January [2022]. The reason I am posting this message so late in the night is that students in the rural areas should not be troubled to go centres in the morning,” Mr. Awhad said.

However, the postponement drew heavy criticism from student bodies as well as the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who charged the ruling tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Government with gross inefficiency.

Dubious record

The MHADA exam bungling is the latest in a string of blunders on the part of the ruling Government following the mismanagement of the conduct of the medical recruitment exams by giving the contract of holding the exams to a blacklisted firm.

“First, it is the medical recruitment exam fiasco…now, they cancel the MHADA exam at midnight…The State Government is not ready to spell out the reasons for their actions in a transparent manner. How many more days and times will students have to endure this?” said former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Mr. Fadnavis lambasted the MVA by remarking that there seemed to be no semblance of Government in the State. “If you cannot give jobs to students, at least do not humiliate them in this manner…will this Government take responsibility for these fiascos or not?” he said.

Kamalakar Shete of the ‘Yuvak Kranti Dal’, a Pune-based student outfit, said the Government’s insistence on conducting these exams through private firms with dubious records was akin to playing with the lives of students who came from the social margins in the State’s rural hinterland and were desperate for Government jobs.

‘Gross mismanagement’

“Earlier, Health Minister Rajesh Tope had repeatedly postponed the medical recruitment exams after gross mismanagement in conducting them by a private blacklisted firm. Students are being unnecessarily harassed in this manner, suffering great mental anguish besides incurring financial losses and wasting their time and energy,” Mr. Shete said.

Noting that a clear pattern in the manner in which these exams were being conducted was emerging, he pointed out that despite the widespread awareness among authorities that malpractices were rampant, the Government was contracting the conduct of these exams to private firms instead of holding them through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).