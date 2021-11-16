3 held for rape of minor in Maharashtra

Destitute victim reports sexual assault by 400 men over six months

A minor in Maharashtra’s Beed district has alleged that she was raped by no less than 400 men over a six-month period, according to police authorities. The girl, in her late teens, is said to be pregnant.

The minor lodged a complaint with the police last week, after which a case was registered under The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) and relevant sections pertaining to rape and molestation of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Three men have been arrested in the case thus far, said Superintendent of Police in Beed Raja Ramasamy.

“In her statement before the child welfare committee, she claimed she was raped by no less than 400 men over a six-seven months’ period…we are exploring the human trafficking angle,” said Mr. Ramasamy, adding that the minor’s claims were being investigated.

As per the complaint lodged by the victim, she lost her mother a few years ago. While her father arranged for her marriage earlier this year, she was allegedly mistreated by her husband and in-laws following which she returned to her father, who refused to take her in.

This resulted in the victim resorting to begging at a bus stand, which in turn led to the start of her alleged ordeal of sexual exploitation.

The minor has also alleged that in spite of having attempted to file a complaint at the Ambejogai police station in Beed several times, the police there took no action against the culprits and that she was instead allegedly harassed by a policeman also.