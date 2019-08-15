3 held for attacking Raebareli Cong. MLA

The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested three persons in connection with the attack on the Congress MLA from Raebareli, Aditi Singh.

Ms. Singh was attacked in May while she was on her way to participate in a no-confidence motion against zilla panchayat head Awadesh Singh. Other panchayat members were also part of the convoy when unidentified persons attacked it.

Ms. Singh had received injuries after her car overturned in the incident.

Rebel MLC

Mr. Awadesh is the brother of Dinesh Singh, a Congress MLC who rebelled and contested the Lok Sabha election from Raebareli against Sonia Gandhi on a BJP ticket in 2019. He, however, lost.

The three accused who were arrested were identified as Awadesh Kumar, Rohit Singh and Jitendra Singh by the U.P. Special Task Force.

Carrying a bounty each of ₹25,000, the three were arrested near Ambedkar Park in Lucknow, the STF said.