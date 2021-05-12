3 Haryana districts in dire straits

GURUGRAM

12 May 2021 23:10 IST

‘Every second person testing positive for COVID-19 in Sonipat, Panipat and Rewari’

Though Gurugram tops the table for active cases in Haryana followed by Faridabad, the top three districts in terms of positivity rate in the State are Sonipat, Panipat and Rewari with every second person testing positive for the deadly infection, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s latest weekly statistics for districts with more than 10% positivity rate.

Nuh with highest 55.8 % positivity rate for May 4-10 week has dramatically slipped to twelve position with the positivity rate of 32.4% for May 5-11 week.

‘Not the right picture’

Deputy Commissioner, Nuh, Dhirendra Khadgata, said that Union Health Ministry data did not reflect the correct picture due to discrepancies in data uploading. He said the current positivity rate in Nuh was around 25 %. Mr. Khadgata conceded that the number of tests being conducted daily was low, but added that efforts were on to increase it substantially. The Nuh health department collected only 1,216 samples on May 11.

Mr. Khadgata said the lone laboratory in Nalhar with a capacity of 1,500 tests daily catered to Mahendergarh and Rewari as well, along with Nuh.

However, the locals claimed the health infrastructure was in shambles and a large population was left at the mercy of the quacks. “I went to Nalhar Medical College after my oxygen levels dropped two days ago, but they turned me away saying there was no bed. Every day I get calls from Mandikhera Hospital saying that a team would visit me, but no one showed up till date. Many in my village have fever, cough and breathlessness. With no help from the administration, they are forced to consult the quacks,” said Saleem Khan, a resident of Madhi village, who contracted the infection a week ago.

Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislative Party and Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed said nothing had changed even two weeks after the visit of Chief Minister Manohar Lal.

“Nuh conducts the least number of daily tests in the State. We have been demanding that it should be increased. The vaccination coverage is also very low. The government has failed to instil confidence among the locals regarding vaccination,” said Mr. Ahmed.

Though Union Health Ministry website shows positivity rate of 46.4% for Sonipat for May 5-11 week, District Surveillance Officer Sonipat, Dinesh Chillar, claimed that “those were the figures for the last month”. He said the positivity rate in the district had now drastically come down to 17.79% from 41.40 % on May 1.

Situation grim

Former Delhi Police officer Ramchander Sangwan, a resident of Sonipat, said the situation in villages was grim. “Many villages in the district report deaths every two-three days. People in villages don’t adhere to social distancing caused the spread. They don’t even get themselves tested thinking that it is just a viral fever.”

Deputy Commissioner, Panipat, Dharmender Singh, said the number of tests were doubled to 2,000-odd over the past couple of days and the positivity rate had now come down to 25-30%. The Union Health Ministry, however, claimed that Panipat had positivity rate of 48.1%, the highest in the State, for May 5-11 week.