3 foreign-made pistols, drug load seized in Agartala

Agartala

19 February 2020 03:38 IST

The police recovered three pistols and contraband drug load from a train at the Jirania railway station, 17 km east of here, on Tuesday. The pistols, ammunition and the drug were concealed in the luggage of two passengers who were subsequently arrested.

The police raided a specific compartment of the Agartala-bound express after receiving intelligence inputs. The train had started in the morning from Silchar in Assam.

Senior police and intelligence officials were interrogating two suspects identified as Naresh Chakma, 40, and Bosik Chakma, 34. “We are verifying their identity and residence address,” a police official said without sharing the details of investigation.

Three foreign-made 7.65mm pistols, ammunition, 3,000 tablets, cash and cosmetic articles including numerous toothbrushes and pain relief sprays had been recovered from them.

The security agencies believe the consignments were meant for a militant group based in the Chittagong Hill Tracks of Bangladesh, which shares boundary with two districts in south Tripura.

The State police made several seizures of small weapons and narcotics from trains in the recent past.