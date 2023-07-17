3 employees, including KU PRO and policeman, sacked in Kashmir under Article 311

HamberMenu
July 17, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: ANI

Three government employees, including the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Kashmir University (KU) and a policeman, were terminated from their services on the basis of reports prepared by the security agencies in J&K under the special provisions of Article 311 (2) (c), which does not require any departmental inquiry.

According to the officials, the terminated employees were “actively working with Pakistani terror outfits, providing logistics to terrorists, propagating terrorist ideology, raising terror finances and furthering a secessionist agenda”.

The terminated employees were identified as Faheem Aslam, PRO of KU; Murawath Hussain Mir, Revenue Department Officer and Arshid Ahmad Thoker, a police constable.

Special provisions were incorporated in Article 311 of the Constitution of India in J&K in 2021, two years after the Centre ended J&K’s special constitutional position. It allows the L-G to act on the report filed by the security agencies on the credentials of government employees. 

A total of 52 employees, including engineers, teachers and other high-rank officials, have been terminated from their services by the L-G administration, “as part of the policy of “zero tolerance against terrorism” since 2021. 

Relatives of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and late Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani were among those who were dismissed from the government services under special provisions of Article 311.

Jammu and Kashmir / Pakistan / terrorism (crime)

