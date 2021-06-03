3 dead in U.P. after drinking spurious liquor

Three persons died and several others fell ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor dumped near a canal close to a village in Aligarh, police said.

The incident happened in Rohera village in Jawan area of Aligarh.

‘Dumped by traders’

SSP Aligarh Kalanidhi Naithani said some brick kiln workers had consumed the spurious liquor that was prima facie dumped at the remote location by those engaged in illicit liquor trade to avoid police raids following the recent hooch tragedy in the district. They distributed the liquor among themselves and fell ill.

So far, three persons have died and others are receiving treatment, said the SSP.