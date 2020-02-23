Other StatesAhmedabad 23 February 2020 08:58 IST
3 dead in Ahmedabad factory fire
Updated: 23 February 2020 08:58 IST
Three workers were killed in a fire that broke out on the third floor of a garment label manufacturing factory in Ahmedabad on Saturday, an official said.
The factory, identified as Lotus Label Industries, is located in Odhav GIDC.
“Three workers were asphyxiated to death in a fire which broke out at 3.30 p.m. on the third floor of a garment label making factory that stored rayon fibre,” said M.F. Dastoor, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s Chief Fire Officer.
“The labourers were working in a room adjacent to the third floor of the factory where the fire broke out. They died from asphyxiation as the room had no window or ventilation,” Mr. Dastoor said.
