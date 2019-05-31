3 dead after consuming spurious liquor in U.P., four hospitalised

Three persons died after consuming spurious liquor in the Mahmudabad area of Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district, the police said on Thursday. Four others who took ill are being treated in Lucknow.

The victims had purchased the liquor from a person identified as Kanhaiya Kumar, close to the Barabanki border, the police said.

Sitapur SP L.R. Kumar said prima facie it appears that the victims had consumed the spurious liquor on Sunday and then started to develop complications.

“It is a big lapse somewhere on the part of the police and excise departments,” the SP said.

The main accused and his two associates have been arrested and questioning is on.

The police are trying to find out from where the spurious liquor was sourced.

The police outpost in-charge was suspended for negligence while action is also being taken against the inspector of Mahmudabad, the SP said.

Barabanki incident

This comes after more than 20 people died in Barabanki district following consumption of spurious liquor. The tragedy was reported from the Raniganj area under the Ramnagar police station of the district. Among the victims were four members of the same family.

The victims had consumed the spurious liquor after purchasing it from shop run by one Danvir Singh. A case has been lodged against him.

A government probe is on in the case led by the excise department. It will probe the source of the spurious liquor, the accountability of the local excise, police and administration officials and if there was a “conspiracy” behind the incident.

The U.P. Cabinet in 2017 had approved changes to laws to incorporate the death penalty for those producing illicit liquor that causes death.