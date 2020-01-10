Other States

3 cops suspended in Uttar Pradesh after video of them thrashing man goes viral

Chandramauleshwar Singh, Lal Bihari and Jitendra Yadav were suspended in Uttar Pradesh

Three policemen have been suspended and an FIR registered against them after they were seen in a video brutally beating a man allegedly involved in a mobile theft case in Deoria, a senior police official said on Thursday.

The man, Sumit Goswami, was picked up by police on Wednesday from Mahen village following a complaint he stole a mobile phone. Three constables took him to a police station and beat him brutally.

An unidentified man made a video of the policemen thrashing Goswami and it has gone viral on the social media.

Taking note of the video, Superintendent of Police Shripati Mishra ordered a probe into the incident by the circle officer. Based on his report, three constables — Chandramauleshwar Singh, Lal Bihari and Jitendra Yadav — were suspended, the SP said.

“Beating anyone is not acceptable. An FIR is also being registered against the constables,” he said.

Jan 10, 2020

