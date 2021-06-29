Other States

3 children among 36 booked for attack on Assam doctor

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visits GMCH to inquire about the health of Dr. Seuj Kumar Senapati, who was brutally assaulted by family members of a deceased patient, Guwahati.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Assam police has submitted a charge-sheet naming 36 persons, including three children, for assaulting a doctor on June 1.

A mob had assaulted Seuj Kumar Senapati, a doctor at the Udali Covid Care Centre in central Assam’s Hojai district, after a patient died of COVID-19. The injured doctor had required surgery following the attack.

“The Hojai police submitted the charge-sheet today (June 29) against the 36 accused, three of whom were children,” Special Director-General of Police G.P. Singh said, congratulating the district’s Superintendent of Police Barun Purkayastha and investigation officer Rosy Talukdar for a thorough job.

The incident had come to light after a video released on social media showed several men and a few women kicking and hitting the doctor on the head with medical equipment.

The other health workers, including a woman, were also injured in the attack.

“The relatives told me the patient was serious but when I examined his health condition, I found him to be already dead. Soon, they started vandalising the hospital furniture and attacking me,” Dr Senapati had said.


