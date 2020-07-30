Other States

3 Assam Rifles men killed in Manipur ambush

Three extremist groups, including ULFA-Independent, claim joint responsibility

Three personnel of paramilitary Assam Rifles were killed and five others injured in an ambush by suspected extremists groups in Manipur’s Chandel district on Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at Khongtal village near the Myanmar border, officials from Assam Rifles headquarters near Meghalaya capital Shillong said on Thursday.

Three outfits in the region — the Manipur National People's Front, the Revolutionary People’s Front and the United Liberation Front Asom-Independent — claimed to have carried out the “joint military offensive”. They also claimed four Assam Rifles personnel were killed and many more wounded.

The personnel killed in the ambush have been identified as Pranay Kalita from Assam, Ratan Salam from Manipur and Methna Konyak from Nagaland of 4 Assam Rifles battalion.

“The injured men were airlifted to a military hospital for treatment and combing operations launched in the surrounding areas”, a Chandel district police officer said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 30, 2020 11:58:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/3-assam-rifles-men-killed-in-manipur-ambush/article32234691.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY