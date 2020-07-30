3 Assam Rifles men killed in Manipur ambush

Three personnel of paramilitary Assam Rifles were killed and five others injured in an ambush by suspected extremists groups in Manipur’s Chandel district on Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at Khongtal village near the Myanmar border, officials from Assam Rifles headquarters near Meghalaya capital Shillong said on Thursday.

Three outfits in the region — the Manipur National People's Front, the Revolutionary People’s Front and the United Liberation Front Asom-Independent — claimed to have carried out the “joint military offensive”. They also claimed four Assam Rifles personnel were killed and many more wounded.

The personnel killed in the ambush have been identified as Pranay Kalita from Assam, Ratan Salam from Manipur and Methna Konyak from Nagaland of 4 Assam Rifles battalion.

“The injured men were airlifted to a military hospital for treatment and combing operations launched in the surrounding areas”, a Chandel district police officer said.