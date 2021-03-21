Other States

3 arrested in Uttar Pradesh for death of woman, unborn baby

A “doctor” who was found to have passed only Class VIII and having no medical degree was among the three persons arrested after a pregnant woman and her unborn child died due to a faulty delivery-related surgery, allegedly done with a blade, at a hospital in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from the fake doctor Rajendra Prasad Shukla (54); the manager of the hospital Rajesh Kumar Sahni (32); and a driver Arun Kumar Mishra, who allegedly assisted in the operation, were also arrested, said police. The manager also did not have any medical qualifications.

The three were booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, cheating by impersonation, and forgery of valuable security and documents, among other charges, after police found the hospital run by them to be unregistered and without any certificate or experience, said Superintendent of Police- Sultanpur Arvind Chaturvedi.

The matter came to light after a local resident Rajaram approached the Baldirai Police Station on March 17, alleging that he had taken his wife, 33, for delivery to the Jai Ma Sharda Hospital and ‘Jachha Bachha’ Centre, where the “doctor’, hospital manager and driver carried out an operation on his wife. During the operation, the baby died and his wife suffered from excessive bleeding, Mr. Rajaram alleged in his police complaint.

When his wife’s condition deteriorated, the hospital asked Mr. Rajaram to take her to Sultanpur, but without any referral document, he alleged. “No hospital in Sultanpur admitted my wife,” he said. His wife died on the way to Lucknow.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Vijay Mal Singh Yadav said that the operation had been carried out with a blade.

Superintendent of Police Chaturvedi said that the “doctor” Shukla was found to have only completed Class VIII and did not have any medical degree. The driver who allegedly assisted him had only passed Class V, the officer added. Ten fake booklets and instruments used in operation were recovered by the police.

Mr. Chaturvedi said he had instructed the Chief Medical Officer of the district to conduct a survey of such hospitals and shut them down.

In a statement, Sultanpur police said that the accused persons ran a “fake hospital” where they cheated poor persons from villages.

