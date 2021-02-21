3 arrested for rape of teenager in Kanpur

A 17-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly abducted and raped in a village in Ghatampur here, following which three accused have been arrested, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (SP)-Rural Brajesh Srivastava said the minor girl had gone out on Friday to attend nature’s call when the three youths, including Anurag alias Chote, arrived there and allegedly took her away forcibly. The girl was taken to a nearby isolated place where she was allegedly raped by Anurag, the SP added.

An FIR was lodged on a complaint by the girl’s brother with Ghatampur police.

Acting promptly, police carried out a series of raids and nabbed Anurag, his cousin Mahesh and Dada Ram, all aged between 20 to 22 years.