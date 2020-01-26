2G Internet shut down in Kashmir Valley for Republic Day

The 71st Republic Day function passed off peacefully in J&K on Sunday, as the security agencies stopped all communication lines, even the just-restored 2G mobile Internet and calling service on mobile phones, in the Valley.

However, the main function in Srinagar was conspicuous by absence of any senior regional leader or ex-legislator, with no leader from the National Conference (NC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Peoples Conference showing up. Senior regional leadership, including Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah of the NC, Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP and Sajad Lone of the People’s Conference have been under detention since August 5.

Addressing a thinly attended gathering in Srinagar’s Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Farooq Khan, Adviser to the Lieutenant-Governor, said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen on ushering J&K into a new era of progress and prosperity. The visit of 36 Union Ministers was the first step in this regard. The Ministers, besides inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of various development projects, reached out to the people and assured them of peace and prosperity.”

The Srinagar venue was sealed off by the security forces.

Drones were pressed into service to maintain vigil in and around the venue. A spontaneous shutdown was observed across the Valley, where all shops were closed and thin traffic plied on the roads. An official said the mobile services were stopped “as a precautionary measure to thwart any militant attacks”. The service was restored in the evening.

Jammu function

Lt. Governor G.C. Murmu hoisted the national flag at Jammu’s Maulana Azad Stadium, where hundreds of people and politicians attended the function.

“2019 was a year of momentous change for J&K. The abrogation of temporary provisions have removed the artificial legal and economic barriers between J&K and the rest of the country and have fully integrated it. The people of J&K now stand on the same pedestal as those in the rest of the country, with the same rights, benefits and prospects,” said Mr. Murmu.

He praised the bravery of the J&K police and the security forces in battling militancy and ensuring that there is public order in J&K. “Militancy remains our biggest concern as innocent youth are indoctrinated to take misguided path. Though incidents of militancy have come down drastically, the threat posed by it requires attention not only to eradicate it but also prevent loss due to it,” he said.

The Lt. Governor termed the last year-and-a-half of Central rule as “transformative for J&K”.

“Under Governor’s and President’s Rule, the goal has been simple: good governance and delivering development... The economy will grow with more economic opportunities, businesses will thrive and the people of Jammu and Kashmir will gain on all fronts,” he said.