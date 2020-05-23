2,940 new cases reported in Maharashtra

Maharashtra posted its highest single-day spike yet with a staggering 2,940 new COVID-19 cases, taking the State’s cumulative tally to 44,582. Sixty-three new deaths on Friday saw its death toll crossing 1,500 to reach 1,517.

Of the cumulative cases, 30,474 were active at the moment. On Friday, 857 were discharged, taking the number of patients discharged after full recovery to 12,583, said State Health Department officials.

The State’s cumulative cases and the death toll are the highest in the country, its share of total cases accounting for nearly a third of the country’s confirmed cases. Its fatalities account for more than 40% of the COVID-19 deaths in the country.

Of the new cases reported on Friday, Mumbai city accounted for 1,751. The city’s total case tally soared to 27,251. On May 17, Maharashtra reported what was then its highest single-day rise of 2,347 cases. Since then, it has reported six consecutive over 2000-cases-a-day surges.

Thorough check: Residents being screened at a camp in the densely populated Dharavi area of Mumbai on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Twenty-seven of the fatalities on Friday were reported from Mumbai city, as the city’s death toll shot to 909. Nine deaths were reported from Pune district, taking its toll to 243. However, Pune district authorities said the total death toll had already climbed to 250 by Friday evening.

After a period of relative calm, Jalgaon district reported a sudden surge of eight deaths, taking the district’s death toll to 41. Five fatalities were reported from Solapur to take its death toll to 33. Pune divisional authorities, however, reported 37 deaths from the district. Three deaths each were reported from Vasai-Virar and Aurangabad, to take their total death tolls to 14 and 42 respectively.

Fatalities were also reported from Malegaon, Satara, Nagpur and Kalyan-Dombivli.

“Seventy-three per cent of the deaths reported today had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease,” said State Surveillance Officer, Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune district’s case tally, according to the State health department figures, has risen to 4,993, with the district reporting more than 200 new cases on Friday.

Till date, 3,32,777 samples have been tested in Maharashtra of which 2,88,195 (nearly 90%) have returned negative.

Dr. Awate said that there were 1,949 active containment zones in the State currently. “Presently, 4,37,304 people across the State are under home quarantine and 26,865 under institutional quarantine,” he said.