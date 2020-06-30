29 BSF jawans in Odisha’s Malkangiri district test COVID-19 positive

Twenty nine jawans from Border Security Force deployed in Odisha’s Malkangiri district for anti-naxalite operation tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Malkangiri collector Manish Agarwal, a total of 36 positive cases were detected in the district during past 24 hours and of them, 29 were from BSF personnel.

“Twenty nine BSF jawans have been accommodated in the Malybanta Boys Hostel of Junior Science College and Girls Hostel. They had returned from Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal,” said Mr. Agarwal.

Mr. Agarwal said total BSF jawans infected so far in Malkangiri district stood at 35 as earlier six BSF jawans had contracted the virus. The BSF is the only central armed force, which is deployed in the southern Odisha district affected by left wing extremists.

“These BSF jawans were put up in quarantine centres following their return from home States. Swabs were collected from the quarantine centre,” said Mr. Agarwal. In neighbouring Nabarangpur district, 10 BSF jawans had earlier tested positive for coronavirus and they were kept under observation.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 has positive cases breached 7000 mark following detection of 206 new cases on Tuesday.

With reporting from 192 from quarantine centres and 14 from communities, the total positive cases have reached 7065. After recovery of 4946 persons, active cases stood at 2087. Total 25 persons have died of COVID-19 while seven deaths have been attributed to other reasons.

Two more deaths have been reported from Ganjam, the worst affected district of Odisha, on Tuesday. Ganjam has so far reported 1370 COVID-19 positive cases and 16 of State’s total 25 deaths are from the district.