2,871-kg ganja and 146-kg charas destroyed in Lucknow on Drug Destruction Day

A total of 2,871 kg of ganja and 146 kg of charas, seized by the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate in Lucknow, was destroyed here on Drug Destruction Day on Wednesday.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs marked Drug Destruction Day at six locations across the country, including Lucknow, an official release issued here stated.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attended the event virtually.

On the occasion, approximately 44,000 kg of narcotics and psychotropic substances have been incinerated at 14 locations across the country, it said.