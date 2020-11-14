₹280 crore IGDC Phase II project launched in Tripura

It is aimed at 1.3 lakh climate-vulnerable people to divert them in diversified livelihood opportunities and augment their household income.

Phase II of Indo-German Development Cooperation (IGDC) project that covers multiple areas of biodiversity and livelihood launched in Tripura on Friday. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb formally inaugurated the project at Ambassa in Dhalai district in presence of new German Consul General in New Delhi Manfred Auster and Forest Minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia.

The ₹280-crore project would be implemented under direct supervision of the State Forest Department. Phase II of the project, which was approved in June this year, has been labelled as ‘Climate Resilience of Forest Ecosystems, Biodiversity & Adaptive Capacities of Forest Dependent Communities in Tripura’.

At the inauguration programme, Mr. Deb said the project would benefit rural people and bring development in rural and remote areas of the State. He ushered hope that the scheme would help prevent damage to forest, nature and preserve ecology.

Officials connected with the project said they targeted 1.3 lakh climate-vulnerable people to divert them in diversified livelihood opportunities and augment their household income. Additionally, 4 lakh people would get meandering assistance.

Phase I of the IGDC project in Tripura was introduced in 2009. In Phase II, allocation of ₹280 crore, the KFW, a Germany based national bank, has a stake of ₹200 crore.