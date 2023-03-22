HamberMenu
2.8 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal, no damage reported

Earlier, tremors were felt in almost all parts of the State around 10:17 on Tuesday night following a 6.6 magnitude earthquake whose epicentre was in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush area

March 22, 2023 07:56 am | Updated 07:56 am IST - Shimla

PTI
Representational file image of a seismograph registering a minor seismic movement

Representational file image of a seismograph registering a minor seismic movement | Photo Credit: Reuters

A mild intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.8 — with its epicentre in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur — hit the State at 12:51 am on March 22, but no damage was reported, officials said. 

Earlier, tremors were felt in almost all parts of the State around 10:17 on Tuesday night following a 6.6 magnitude earthquake whose epicentre was in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush area at a depth of 156 km. People in Shimla, Mandi and several other places ran out of their houses in panic but no loss of life or property has been reported so far, the officials said.

Tremors were felt in all the 12 districts of the State but no loss of life or damage to property has been reported, Special Secretary Disaster Management Sudesh Mokta had told PTI.  In the past 24 hours, more than 10 earthquakes were witnessed in India and the nearby region. Their magnitude was between three and four, he added.

