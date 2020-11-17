28 additional judges of Allahabad High Court made permanent

NEW DELHI:

17 November 2020 22:35 IST

With a sanctioned strength of 160 judges and the number of cases registered, the Allahabad High Court is the largest of the 25 High Courts in the country.

The Union Law Ministry on Tuesday notified the elevation of 28 additional judges of the Allahabad High Court as permanent judges.

An additional judge is usually elevated as a permanent judge after two years based on performance.

According to the notification issued by the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry, President Ram Nath Kovind, in exercise of his powers under Article 217 of the Constitution, appointed the additional judges as permanent judges in the Allahabad High Court.

However, according to the data shared in the Law Ministry’s website as on November 1, the working strength of the court is 100 judges and it has a shortage of 60 judges.