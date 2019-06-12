27 rescue teams to man Amarnath yatra route

Twenty seven highly-trained rescue teams will man the twin routes of the Amarnath shrine this year.

“Eleven mountain rescue teams will be deployed to help women and sick pilgrims in negotiating the difficult stretches on the yatra routes. They will be fully equipped and will carry oxygen cylinders,” said a Shri Amarnath Shrine Board spokesman.

These rescue teams will draw its personnel from the J&K armed police, the State Disaster Rescue Force and the National Disaster Rescue Force.

While seven teams will be deployed along the Pahalgam route in south Kashmir, five will man the Baltal route in central Kashmir. The annual pilgrimage will start from the first week of July this year.

A forewarning system will alert pilgrims about any likely shooting stones and landslides.

The decision was taken during a meeting of Governor Satya Pal Malik.