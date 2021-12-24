‘27% quota for OBCs in local civic bodies’

Mumbai

24 December 2021 01:32 IST

The Maharashtra Assembly on Thursday passed two Bills to provide 27% reservation for OBCs in local civic bodies in the State amid heated exchange of allegations between ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.

The State government’s Rural Development Department had issued an ordinance on September 23 providing 27% reservation to OBCs in zilla parishad and panchayat samitis while not crossing the 50% limit set by the Supreme Court. On Officer 1, Urban Development Department issued an ordinance to same effect for municipal corporations, municipal council, nagar panchayat etc.

