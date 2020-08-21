27 employees of Dhanbad Divisional Railway Manager’s office test positive for COVID-19

The Dhanbad Divisional Railway Manager’s (DRM) office has been closed for three-days till Sunday for sanitisation after 27 employees tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Friday.
Assistant personnel officer (APO) Neeraj Kumar issued an order for closure of the DRM office (barring control room) from August 21 to 23 for comprehensive sanitisation.
“In the wake of 27 staff testing positive, the divisional office has been completely closed till Sunday. All staff would work from home and make themselves available on mobile or electronics communication during duty hours.
“However Railway Control Room would remain open”, the APO said in his notice.
An official said samples of 497 staff of the DRM office were tested for COVID-19 of which 27 were found positive.
This is the third time that the DRM office has been closed for sanitisation after officers and staff were found COVID-19 positive.
The DRM office was first closed in April for sanitisation and again in July after staff and officers were found coronavirus positive.
Meanwhile, Dhanbad district on Thursday registered its highest single-day spike of 309 cases including 125 people in the collieries of a private steel company, an official said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath