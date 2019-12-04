27 died of dengue in State, Mamata informs House

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday told the Assembly that 27 people have died of dengue in the State while the number of dengue cases were about 44,000.

Ms. Banerjee was responding to the allegations raised by the Left and the Congress about the outbreak of the disease. Before Ms. Banerjee, who holds Health portfolio, could respond, the Left and the Congress members walked out of the House.

“If you have asked questions, why won’t you hear to our replies,” Ms. Banerjee said.

‘Under check’

The Chief Minister said compared to last year when the death was higher at 86, this year the number of deaths have been kept under check. There are 3,000 doctors and 4,000 nurses who are working against the outbreak. The State government has spent ₹475 crore on checking the outbreak of spread of dengue.

Worse hit

According to reports, North 24 Parganas district has been the worst affected with about 17,000 cases reported from the district. Even in Kolkata, there have been reports of deaths due to dengue infection.

On Monday, the Chief Minister transferred State’s Health Secretary reportedly over the spike in the cases of dengue.

The Opposition have blamed the government to contain the outbreak. Congress MLA and party’s chief whip in the Assembly Manoj Chakraborty said the government was scared to discuss issues of public importance suh as outbreak of dengue.