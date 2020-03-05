Other States

261 lions, cubs died in Gujarat in last two years

11 lions and six cubs died due to “unnatural” causes, such as getting hit by a train or falling into a well in Gujarat in the last two years

In addition, 250 leopards and their 90 cubs also died in the last two years in Gujarat

Over 260 lions and their cubs died in different parts of Gujarat in the last two years, the Gujarat government told the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Of these, 11 lions and six cubs died due to “unnatural” causes, such as getting hit by a train or falling into a well, the government said.

Replying to a query by Congress MLA Vikram Madam, State Forest Minister Ganpat Vasava said in a written reply that total 138 lions and 123 cubs died in 2018 and 2019.

In addition, 250 leopards and their 90 cubs also died in the last two years in the State.

Of these, 79 leopards and 16 of their cubs died due to unnatural causes, Mr. Vasava said.

On a sub-question about the steps being taken by the government to prevent unnatural deaths, Mr. Vasava listed several measures, including appointment of veterinary doctors as well as trackers, building of parapets around wells near forest, fencing along the railway tracks, construction of speed breakers on roads passing through sanctuaries.

He added that a state-of-the-art hospital is also being constructed at Sasan-Gir to provide timely treatment to lions and other old animals.

