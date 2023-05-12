2,500 mobile toilets to be set up for Amarnath Yatra in J&K

May 12, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - Jammu

Over 2,500 mobile toilets will be set up for the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, with most on the two routes to reach the cave shrine located at a height of 3,880 metres in the Himalayas, officials said.

Scheduled to begin on July 1, the 62-day-long yatra this year could see more pilgrims, they said and added that in total, 1,500 personnel will be manning the toilets from Lakhanpur in Kathua district to the shrine.

"Over 940 toilets will be set up at the Baltal axis and 1,345 toilets at the Pahlagam axis," an official said and added that 1,370 personnel, including sanitation workers and supervisors, will be deployed for managing these toilets.

The officials said that an additional 120 toilets will be set up at the Yatri Niwas and at other locations in Jammu city.

Lakhanpur, which is the entry point to Jammu and Kashmir, will also have more toilets this time, they said.

Tenders for installation of the mobile toilets have been floated, the official said.

Deputy Commissioners of Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur, Ramban, Anantnag, Srinagar and Ganderbal districts have been asked to share details on requirement of toilets, the officials said.

Engineers of the Jal Shakti department will also be involved during the installation of toilets to ensure that there is no shortage of water during the yatra.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration will also prepare a contingency plan to accommodate 7,500 pilgrims in Kathua district in case of inclement weather or any other emergency, the officials said.

For smooth issuance of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags to registered pilgrims, the administration has increased the number of counters at different locations to control the rush at the Jammu Base camp, they said.

Steps for scientific disposal of bio-degradable and non-biodegradable wastes, including plastic waste, will also be taken, they said.