250 VHP activists booked after air rifles fired at Pune rally

: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have booked more than 250 activists of the city unit of the right-wing Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) for brandishing weapons in a rally allegedly staged without permission.

A first information report (FIR) under the relevant Sections of the Arms Act was lodged late on Sunday against the VHP members, including a number of girls.

According to the police, the rally, ‘Shobha Yatra’, was staged between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Sunday in the Yamunanagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad and witnessed the participation of a large number of VHP activists.

“Four girls were spotted firing air rifles while five girls were seen holding swords in their hands. Many of the participants were seen brandishing spears, air rifles and staffs. An FIR has been lodged against them as well as top leaders of the State unit of the VHP,” said an official from the Nigdi police station.

No arrests have been made so far and further investigation is on, said the police.

The incident comes on the heels of the Bajrang Dal being accused last week of imparting firearm training at its camp at a school in Thane district.