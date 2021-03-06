25 students of Rajasthan govt. school test positive

Jaipur

Containment zone declared in the city

Twenty-five students, a teacher and two employees of a government boarding school for visually impaired children in Rajasthan’s Udaipur city tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, sending the district administration into a tizzy. The school campus and the nearby localities were declared as “containment zone” and a massive sanitisation work was started in the area.

Udaipur Collector Chetan Deora said the action had been launched to prevent the spread of virus in other areas of the city. The infected students, earlier staying in the hostel of Pragya Chakshu Andh Vidyalaya, have been shifted and quarantined in another building under the supervision of doctors.

A teacher of the school had tested positive on Thursday after he returned from a programme of the Education Department, which was also attended by the students.

The samples of students and staff were thereafter collected and sent for testing, leading to confirmation of 28 cases of infection.