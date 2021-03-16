25 shops gutted in fire at Pune’s Shivaji Market

A massive fire gutted at least 25 shops at Shivaji Market here early on Tuesday, said fire department officials.
No casualties were reported in the blaze, whose cause is yet to be ascertained.
“The fire erupted a little after 3.50 a.m. at the fruit and vegetable market. While there was no loss of life, there has been significant damage to property,” said a senior Fire Department official.
Nine water tankers were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control in 40 minutes, said Pune Municipal Corporation’s Fire Department chief Prashant Ranpise.
“While the main structure of the market remained unscathed, a number of shops and items inside them were burnt in the fire,” Mr. Ranpise said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath