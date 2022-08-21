Only J&K residents can enrol as voters

The Gupkar alliance is set to meet on August 22, 2022 to form a joint strategy to oppose the move to include outsiders on electoral roll. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

ADVERTISEMENT

The J&K government on Saturday clarified that only existing residents of the J&K who have attained the age of 18 years would be enlisted in the electoral rolls but remained silent if domicile was a requirement for outsiders to get registered as voters or not.

Putting out advertisements in J&K-based news outlets, the government described the media reports that more than 25 lakh additions in the electoral rolls as a misrepresentation of facts, which was being spread by the vested interests.”

“This revision of electoral rolls will cover existing residents of the UT of J&K and increase in numbers will be of the voters who have attained the age of 18 years as on 1.10.2022 or earlier,” stated the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clarification, however, remained silent on whether outsiders with domicile or without domicile certificates could register as voters.

“It said the number of electors as published in Special Summary Revision of J&K State in 2011 was 66,00,921; and the number of electors as on today in the electoral roll of J&K UT is 76,02,397. This increase is mainly due to the new voters, who attained the age of 18 years,” it said.

Prior to 2019 when J&K had a special constitutional position, only the Permanent Residents Certificate was entertained as an official document to register locals as voters. No outsider was allowed to register as voters for the Assembly Elections in J&K.

“No change in special provisions”

The government, however, said the fresh electoral rolls would “allow a person who has changed his ordinary place of residence to enroll at a new location by getting himself deleted at the old location”.

It said there was no change in the special provisions for Kashmiri migrants for their enrolment in the electoral rolls of their original native constituencies and “will continue to be given the option of voting at their place of enrolment or through postal ballot”.

The government spokesman said there was no change in rules regarding buying of property, or seeking jobs in the government of UT of J&K and “have no link to representation of voters or otherwise”.

The Election Commission of India’s announcement that outsiders could register as voters in J&K was opposed by political parties in J&K. The Gupkar alliance, an amalgam of regional parties, is scheduled to meet on August 22 to form a joint strategy to oppose the move.

Meanwhile, J&K Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari has thanked the Prime Minister and Home Minister for issuing clarification.

“It said the number of electors as published in Special Summary Revision of J&K State in 2011 was 66,00,921; and the number of electors as on today in the electoral roll of J&K UT is 76,02,397”J&K government