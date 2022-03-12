25 injured as Odisha MLA’s SUV ploughs into crowd

Odisha MLA Prashant Jagdev’s car tried to mow people down. Video grab. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

March 12, 2022 15:34 IST

Nine police personnel among injured

Twenty-five people, including nine police personnel, sustained injuries on Saturday when an Odisha MLA, who was driving a sport utility vehicle (SUV), rammed into them in Banapur, Khordha district, 100 km from here.

The incident took place at around 11 a.m. when MLA Prashant Jagdev, who was previously suspended from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for slapping a Dalit BJP leader last year, forcibly tried to enter the premises of the Banapur block office.

Advertising

Advertising

The block office had been cordoned off by the police, as elections for the post of block chairperson were being held on the premises. People had gathered outside the office for the election result.

Mr. Jagdev represents the Chilika Assembly constituency. His vehicle was stopped at the gate by the police. However, the MLA — who was reportedly in an inebriated condition — disregarded instructions and tried to mow people down. The inspector in charge of Banapur police station was also not spared. Eyewitnesses said the police inspector was the first to be hit by the SUV.

As many as 16 civilians, including seven women, and nine police personnel sustained injuries, said the police. The injured have been admitted to different hospitals.

Later, enraged people dragged Mr. Jagdev from the driver’s seat and thrashed him. The police had to rescue him from the clutches of the people.

The MLA is said to be in a critical condition. His SUV was also damaged.

“We have received information about the MLA barging into the Banapur block office in his vehicle, where an election was being held. In the process, 13 people were injured and the condition of three is critical. This act of violence has led to the fracture of a leg of the local IIC,” Narasingha Bhol, Inspector General of Police, told The Hindu over phone.

“The act appears to be a case of attempt to murder. The allegation that the MLA was in an inebriated condition will be ascertained through a medical test,” Mr. Bhol added.

The MLA is known for his high-handedness in public life. In September 2021, he was suspended from the BJD after a video of him slapping a Dalit BJP leader went viral. He allegedly slapped the BJP leader over distribution of house building assistance and National Food Security Act card. The MLA was also removed from the post of chairperson of the Khordha district planning body.

In August 2020, the MLA had attacked a junior engineer at a scientists’ hostel in Chilika Development Authority. He had drawn flak for issuing threats to the Sarpanch in Begunia area in Khurdha district in 2018. He also reportedly flung a kerosene lantern at a woman Tahasildar in 2016.

All political parties, including the BJD, condemned the act of the Chilika MLA and demanded strong action against him.