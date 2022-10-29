25 injured after fire breaks out at a house in Bihar's Aurangabad

PTI Aurangabad
October 29, 2022 10:36 IST

A devotee carries a vessel after offering prayers on the bank of Ganga river on the first day of four-day long Chhath Puja celebrations, in Patna, Bihar on Friday. Representational image. | Photo Credit: ANI

At least 25 people were injured in a massive fire that broke out at a house in Bihar's Aurangabad district in the early hours of Saturday, October 29, 2022, officials said.

The incident happened when the family of Anil Goswami, who owns the house, was cooking for Chhath Puja around 2.30 am, they said.

Fire engines were immediately rushed to the spot but exploding cooking gas cylinders further fuelled the blaze, they added.

Those injured were undergoing treatment at a hospital, officials said.

An investigation is underway to identify the cause of the fire, they said.

