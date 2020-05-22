Other States

248 more coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh

Most of them were found in Ujjain, say officials

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday registered 248 COVID-19 cases taking the count to 5,981, said the Directorate of Health Services.

Most cases, at 61, were registered in Ujjain where 481 infections and 51 deaths have been recorded so far. The case fatality rate in the city stands at 10.6%, according to the Directorate.

Four deaths owing to the illness were reported taking the toll to 270. Two patients died in Indore and one death was reported from Ujjain and Neemuch each.

As for recoveries, 110 patients were discharged after being cured taking the number to 2,843 with most of them — 1,213 — being in Indore.

Until Thursday, 4.7% of those tested had turned out to be positive. While 4.5% of the patients have died, 47.5% of the patients have recovered.

Coronavirus
