245 stranded Indians return from Bangladesh

19 June 2020 20:43 IST

32 Bangladeshi nationals stranded due to COVID-19 lockdown go back.

More than 275 stranded Indians and Bangladeshi nationals returned to their countries through border checkpoints in Assam and Tripura in two batches on Thursday and Friday. A total of 245 of them were Indians and 32 Bangladeshis.

Officials in southern Assam’s Karimganj district said the Bangladeshi nationals had been stranded since the lockdown on March 25. They were sent back to Bangladesh by road via the Sutarkandi border checkpoint in the district.

Similarly, the 245 Indians entered India through the Akhaura-Agartala integrated check-post. Officials in Tripura’s capital Agartala said they were admitted to institutional quarantine centres.

“The returnees from Bangladesh will have to be in home quarantine for seven days after spending an equal number of days in institutional quarantine,” health officials in Agartala said.

Of the 32 Bangladeshi nationals, eight were studying at the National Institute of Technology in Cachar district’s Silchar while the others had come to India for medical treatment. Eighteen of them were women.

The first group of 235 Indians had returned to Assam and Tripura from Bangladesh on May 28. Some of them had tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).