245 stranded Indians return from Bangladesh

More than 275 stranded Indians and Bangladeshi nationals returned to their countries through border checkpoints in Assam and Tripura in two batches on Thursday and Friday. A total of 245 of them were Indians and 32 Bangladeshis.
Officials in southern Assam’s Karimganj district said the Bangladeshi nationals had been stranded since the lockdown on March 25. They were sent back to Bangladesh by road via the Sutarkandi border checkpoint in the district.
Similarly, the 245 Indians entered India through the Akhaura-Agartala integrated check-post. Officials in Tripura’s capital Agartala said they were admitted to institutional quarantine centres.
“The returnees from Bangladesh will have to be in home quarantine for seven days after spending an equal number of days in institutional quarantine,” health officials in Agartala said.
Of the 32 Bangladeshi nationals, eight were studying at the National Institute of Technology in Cachar district’s Silchar while the others had come to India for medical treatment. Eighteen of them were women.
The first group of 235 Indians had returned to Assam and Tripura from Bangladesh on May 28. Some of them had tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath