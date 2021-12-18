₹2,400-crore shot in the arm for women’s SHGs

Members highlight challenges in field

Women’s self-help groups (SHGs) in Rajasthan are being strengthened with value addition to their products and evolving market linkages in accordance with the demand. Bank loans worth ₹2,400 crore have been arranged for them with the emphasis on their capacity enhancement. As many as 2.30 lakh SHGs are functioning across the State.

The Rajasthan Grameen Aajeevika Vikas Parishad (RGAVP), which is under the aegis of the Department of Rural Development and manages the SHGs’ affairs, organised a ‘Samooh Sambal’ (group resources) dialogue here recently to explore the scope for expansion of work. SHG members highlighted challenges in the field while narrating their experience of working in different sectors.

Livelihood projects

The RGAVP has been formulating poverty alleviation schemes and implementing livelihood-related programmes in the State while supporting SHGs in their income generation activities. The RGAVP is implementing four mega livelihood projects supported by the Union Ministry of Rural Development, World Bank and the International Fund for Agricultural Development.

Principal Rural Development Secretary Aparna Arora said a detailed action plan would be formulated shortly, covering all aspects of branding, quality control, packaging and marketing of women’s products. The cluster-level groups would be strengthened in order to equip them to supply the products to meet the demand in the market, she said.

According to the RGAVP’s estimate, about 27.18 lakh rural women are associated with the SHGs. Linking the SHGs with each other has also led the establishment of community investment funds and ensured financial inclusion of underprivileged sections.

The RGAVP declared Ruma Devi, a Barmer-based traditional handicraft artisan and a recipient of the Nari Shakti Puraskar in 2018, as its brand ambassador. Rural Development Minister Ramesh Chand Meena said that Ms. Devi had provided guidance for women’s upliftment and recognising her would help strengthen the rural economy.