ADVERTISEMENT

24 workers injured as fire breaks out at chemical plant in Surat after explosion

November 29, 2023 10:56 am | Updated 10:56 am IST - Surat

More than a dozen fire-fighting vehicles were rushed to the spot and efforts were underway to contain the blaze.

PTI

A fire broke out at a chemical plant in Gujarat's Surat city after an explosion on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, injuring 24 workers, officials said.

The blaze erupted at the chemical factory located in Sachin GIDC industrial area at around 2 am following an explosion in a large tank after leakage of inflammable chemicals stored in it, Surat in-charge chief fire officer Basant Pareek said.

"At least 24 workers suffered injuries and were rushed to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment," he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It was not immediately clear how many workers were inside the factory when the incident took place, he said.

"The blast caused fire in the three-storey building of the factory and engulfed the entire unit," another official said.

More than a dozen fire-fighting vehicles were rushed to the spot and efforts were underway to contain the blaze, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US